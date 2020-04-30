Covid fears: Denied entry to village, girl tries to end life

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: A 20-year-old girl student attempted suicide at Peddagollagudem in Dammapet mandal in the district on Wednesday when her parents and villagers did not allow her to enter the village fearing the spread of the Coronavirus after she returned from a training camp in Maharasthra.

According to sources, the girl, P Nagalakshmi, went to Jalna in Maharashtra two months ago for undergoing training in making agriculture products. Though lockdown is in force, she managed to reach Khammam.

The local authorities, kept her in quarantine centre in Khammam, after which she tested negative for Coronavirus and was discharged. But upset over how the people and even her parents treated her, she jumped into a water tank. Aswaraopet Inspector of Police B Rajagopal, who was passing by, rushed to the tank and rescued her.