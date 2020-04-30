Covid tests halted only to favour Muslims: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the State government had stopped testing people for Covid-19 to in view of Ramzan. Addressing the media after assuming charge as BJP’s State president at the party office in Hyderabad on Wednesday, he said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was favouring Muslims by not conducting enough tests so that they can celebrate the holy month of Ramzan.

He criticised the government for not testing the deceased persons owing to the pressure from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Alleging that the Chief Minister had no guts to implement the lockdown in the Old City, he went on to say the government had implemented the lockdown in the State only on communal basis. He said the number of Coronavirus cases was going down in the State only because the State was not conducting sufficient tests.

“The Chief Minister has been betraying the people of the State. When the Centre’s website shows 26 deceased persons in Telangana due to Covid-19, the State government claims that there has only been 25 deaths so far,” the State BJP chief said. On the occasion, he remembered Sama Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was shot dead by Maoists for trying to secure the national flag, and said that he would work for individuals like him, who sacrificed his life for the nation.