Gutkha worth Rs 1.10 lakh seized in Karimnagar, 3 held

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The taskforce police and three town police, in a joint operation, seized prohibited tobacco products (gutkha) worth Rs 1.10 lakh in Karimnagar on Wednesday. Three persons were arrested, one car and three cell phones were seized.

Taking advantage of the lockdown, the arrested persons were illegally selling gutkha products. On reliable information, police raided Kisan Nagar area, arrested three persons identified as Samudrala Venue, Gourishetti Venkatesham and Madishetti Santhosh. They were charging `50 extra for each gutkha packet.

Liquor bottles seized

The excise officials seized a car in which 43 bottles of premium liquor was being transported to Khammam on Wednesday. The liquor found in the car was taken from shop number- 13 in the city, said Excise Superintendent V Somi Reddy. The estimated worth of the liquor is around `1 lakh. He said the driver of the car, which was owned by the proprietor of a restaurant in Khammam, was taken into custody and action against the shop owner would be taken for misuse of licence.