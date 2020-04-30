High Court seeks detailed report on shelter homes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a detailed report informing the court about the number of shelter homes provided for migrant workers, orphans and beggars during the lockdown.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy passed the order through a video conference in a PIL based on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by advocate S Nanda.

The advocate, in her letter, said many migrant labourers, street-dwellers and others were still living on pavements in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, and this may lead to them contracting the Coronavirus.

She sought court directions to the State Principal Home Secretary and Director General of Police to take steps to ensure that all the migrant labourers and others were shifted to shelter homes immediately. The bench directed the State to file a detailed report on the issue and posted the matter to May 7 for further hearing.