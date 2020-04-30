STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's youngest corona patient recovers in Telangana

Officials clarified that the infant was just 20-day-old when he contracted the infection from his father and was admitted to state-run Gandhi hospital.

People wear masks as preventive measure against coronavirus.

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A 45-day-old baby boy, said to be India's youngest Covid-19, patient has recovered from the disease and was discharged from a hospital here on Wednesday.

Officials clarified that the infant was just 20-day-old when he contracted the infection from his father and was admitted to state-run Gandhi hospital here. After undergoing treatment for 25 days, the baby boy from Mahabubnagar district was discharged on Wednesday.

"He is probably the youngest person in the country to have contacted the infection and recovered successfully," the health department said.

Carrying the baby in her arms, the mother was seen walking out of the hospital with a smile. The hospital staff gave warm send-off to the youngest Covid-19 patient and 12 other children who were also discharged with him.

The 13 children were among 32 patients discharged in Telangana on Wednesday while the state recorded only seven new cases.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender expressed happiness over the recovery of the youngest patient and other children. He congratulated the doctors, nursing staff and paramedics of the hospital.

This was the third straight day in a row that Telangana reported new cases in single digit. With this the total number of cases rose to 1,016.

The number of recoveries has also moved up to 409. The fatalities stand at 25.

A total of 582 persons are currently undergoing treatment. Rajender said 10 of the patients at Gandhi Hospital were undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). One of them is on a ventilator while four are on oxygen.

The minister said while the mortality rate in the country is 3.2, the same in Telangana stands at 2.5.

