STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

K Chandrasekhar Rao pays homage to irrigation expert

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recalled the services of irrigation expert R Vidyasagar Rao on his death anniversary on Wednesday.

Published: 30th April 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recalled the services of irrigation expert R Vidyasagar Rao on his death anniversary on Wednesday. In a message, the CM said that Vidyasagar Rao had questioned the injustice meted out to Telangana region in the united Andhra Pradesh rule and kindled the spirit for separate statehood.

While paying tribute to Vidyasagar Rao, the Chief Minister said that in tune with the aspirations of the irrigation expert, Telangana has been working hard to make itself a fertile state. He also hailed the engineers in Telangana who took inspiration from Vidyasagar Rao and completed the Kaleshwaram project.

The State is emerging as the rice bowl of India, a true tribute to Vidyasagar Rao, the Chief Minister added. In a separate message, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Vidyasagar Rao’s services to the irrigation sector were invaluable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
Coronavirus
 Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo | PTI)
Rs 65,000 crore needed to feed poor, Raghuram Rajan tells Rahul Gandhi
For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)
Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service
Argnetina footballer Paulo Dybala (Photo | AFP)
Argentinian footballer Paulo Dybala tests positive for fourth time in six weeks
Kochi international airport. (File | PTI)
WATCH: Usually bustling Kochi wears empty look during lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of the COVID-19 lockdown
Gallery
Rishi, the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj, was born on September 4, 1952.
'Dard-e-dil dard-e-jigar': Bobby's crush and Chandni's lover, Rishi Kapoor was one of a kind
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away today at 67 in Mumbai. As Bollywood mourns his demise, here are his top 15 movies you cannot miss.
Rishi Kapoor's versatile journey in Bollywood: Here are his top 15 must watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp