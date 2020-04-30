K Chandrasekhar Rao pays homage to irrigation expert

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recalled the services of irrigation expert R Vidyasagar Rao on his death anniversary on Wednesday. In a message, the CM said that Vidyasagar Rao had questioned the injustice meted out to Telangana region in the united Andhra Pradesh rule and kindled the spirit for separate statehood.

While paying tribute to Vidyasagar Rao, the Chief Minister said that in tune with the aspirations of the irrigation expert, Telangana has been working hard to make itself a fertile state. He also hailed the engineers in Telangana who took inspiration from Vidyasagar Rao and completed the Kaleshwaram project.

The State is emerging as the rice bowl of India, a true tribute to Vidyasagar Rao, the Chief Minister added. In a separate message, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that Vidyasagar Rao’s services to the irrigation sector were invaluable.