K Chandrasekhar Rao pushes for crop diversification to make farming profitable

HYDERABAD: With a bumper paddy crop this rabi, the State government has decided to instruct farmers to go for crop diversification. Reviewing the farm sector for the second consecutive day on Wednesday at Pragathi Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the officials to submit a report by May 5 on what other crops to be cultivated that would be profitable for farmers.

He also asked the officials to educate farmers on the benefits of cultivating a fine variety of paddy. The officials were told to create awareness among the farmers to opt for crops in tune with the needs of the people and their food habits. “The farmers should cultivate crops as per the market demands. For now, we have to study if they would get profits by cultivating crops other than paddy,” he said at the meeting.

The problem with cultivating a single crop is that the farmers would not get a remunerative price for their produce. “Now that the government is supplying power 24/7 and providing sufficient water for irrigation, the farmers should get smart in their crop choices and double their earnings by diversifying their crop,” the Chief Minister said.

He suggested that farmers could cultivate groundnut and red gram among others. Also, he said the officials should study demand for oil seeds and pulses in the State so that they can encourage farmers to opt for it and even export the same to other countries. On the occasion, the Chief Minister stressed on the need for a new agricultural policy yet again.

Rao also noted that there was a shortage of vegetables and fruits in the State. “Sufficient quantity of vegetables and fruits has not been grown in the State,” he said and suggested to officials to carry out a study on the issue. He wanted them to also study the scope for expanding the fish culture in the State, as the area of water spread has increased considerably after the construction of new irrigation projects.