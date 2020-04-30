Lockdown will be in force beyond May 3: G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lockdown in the country will be extended beyond May 3 in the country. This was confirmed by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday. Participating in a discussion on a TV channel, Kishan Reddy said that the Central government would give some more relaxations in green zone areas. The lockdown in the remaining zones would be in force beyond May 3, he said.

He said that other than migrant labourers, who have an emergency to go to other states, can apply for permission online. The government will give permission for the inter-state travel.