Telangana, AP directed to clear dues of Rs 40.28 crore to Agni Aviation

The bench held that the governments’ plea that the claims of the petitioner for performing the said operations during the said year was barred by limitation, was without any merit.

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a relief to Agni Aviation Consultants Private Limited, a division bench of the Telangana High Court directed both TS and AP governments to pay the arrears of dues over Rs 40.28 crore under the cloud seeding contracts for 2007, 2008 and 2009, with interest in the ratio 42:58 as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The bench held that the governments’ plea that the claims of the petitioner for performing the said operations during the said year was barred by limitation, was without any merit. The bench rejected the Telangana government’s contention that most of the districts in which the cloud seeding contract by the company was entrusted were located in the residuary state of AP, and therefore the bulk of liability for making payment to the petitioner’s dues for such operations should be fastened only on AP state. After hearing the case and perusing the material on record, the bench allowed the petition and directed both the state governments to pay the arrears in three months.

