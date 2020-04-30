Telangana to allow migrants to travel to their hometowns

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has developed a protocol for the movement of stranded persons, in accordance with the relaxation given by the Centre. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an order for the movement of persons stranded due to the lockdown. He held a review meeting with the officials on Wednesday at BRKR Bhavan on the same.

It was decided at the meeting to nominate IAS officer Sandeep Kumar Sultania as nodal authority for the purpose. He would be assisted by a team of officers. The Chief Secretary said a letter had been sent to Chief Secretaries of all States to provide details of persons from their States who were stranded in Telangana.

Chief Secretaries of other States had also been requested to make transport arrangements to pick the people of their States from Telangana. He requested the Chief Secretaries to advise their nodal authorities to get in touch with Telangana nodal authority for facilitation. Any stranded person were requested to get in touch with their native State for transportation.