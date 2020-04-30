Unseasonal rains damage harvested, standing paddy

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/ADILABAD: Unseasonal rains lashed many parts of Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad and Mulugu districts on Tuesday night, leaving the farmers, who are already reeling under severe financial crisis due to the nationwide lockdown, in dire straits. Farmers have been left in the lurch with harvested paddy crop, kept at procurement centres and farmlands to dry, getting soaked.

Meanwhile, the sudden downpour damaged huge quantity of standing crops, like chilli and maize, too at various places in the erstwhile district. It has to be mentioned here that this fate befell the farmers at a time when the officials had already started the procurement of rabi crops. According to official sources, when Parkal mandal received 27.6mm rainfall, Shyampet received 21mm, Sangem got 25mm, Nekkonda received 19.2mm and Geesugonda mandal received 10.6mm rainfall.

According to district Agriculture Department officials, the mandal-level agriculture officers are visiting the areas which reported heavy rainfall on Tuesday night and are assessing crop damage to submit report to the higher-ups. Meanwhile, unseasonal rains wreaked havoc in various parts of erstwhile Adilabad district as well, leaving scores of farmers who had cultivated bengal gram, paddy and maize crops, in the lurch. According to sources, heaps of rabi crops which were stored in procurement centres also got soaked in the sudden downpour that battered various parts of the erstwhile district recently.

Shortage of godowns

Meanwhile, the shortage of godowns is also proving to be a major headache for the officials and is reportedly delaying the procurement of rabi crops. Though the officials concerned have already started the procurement of crops like paddy and maize, they are finding it difficult to store the produce and are hence hesitating to purchase large quantity of the crop. As a result of this, the ryots are forced to leave their produce in the farmlands itself, which gets soaked in the sudden downpour, leaving them in dire straits.

According to sources, all godowns in Nirmal district are small with a capacity of just 10,000 quintals. Meanwhile, the officials concerned had expected to procure a total of about one lakh quintal of paddy and 2.50 lakh quintals of maize from the farmers. However, considering that with the existing godowns, they will not be able to meet the requirements, the authorities are currently on the lookout for bigger godowns in neighbouring districts and even the bordering villages. In the meantime, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy has identified a rice mill in Sofi Nagar where two lakh bags of produce can be stored. He has instructed officials to get the place cleaned and take required permission. Officials have also identified godowns in other places like Bhainsa and Dharmabad.

‘Officials will collect even soaked crops’

Adilabad: Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said on Wednesday that Chief Minister has instructed the officials to purchase all produce from the ryots, even if the produce was soaked or damaged. He also inaugurated a paddy purchase centre in Chittyal village in the district on Wednesday