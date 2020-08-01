79 frontline warriors fall prey to Covid

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/MAHABUBABAD: AS many as 79 police personnel working in the Warangal Police Commissionerate have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last one week.

According to reports, the number of police personnel, who have fallen prey to the virus, is close to 150 in erstwhile Warangal district. Recently, 37 employees of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) too tested positive.

The GWMC authorities conducted rapid antigen tests on 117 employees in the last three days. They, however, had to discontinue testing due to shortage of kits. The number of Covid-positive persons may go up once they resume testing.

As for medical staff, nearly 60 workers at MGM Hospital have contracted Covid-19, according to sources. Meanwhile, in Mahabubabad, 15 employees of the Collectorate are Covid-positive. They are asymptomatic and are under home isolation.