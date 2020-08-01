A little plasma goes a long way in Covid fight

Mouli Mareedu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 37-year-old police constable who recovered from Covid-19 has become a role model for other policemen for saving the life of a senior doctor, who in turn has helped more than 300 Covid-19 patients. The police constable saved the doctor’s life by donating his blood plasma.E Vijay Kumar, who is attached to Chikkadapally police station, contracted Coronavirus while on duty during the lockdown. On June 16, he approached doctors with fever, cough and body pains.

“My entire family and I tested positive for Covid-19. I went into home quarantine for 25 days. On July 15, I received the good news that I was rid of the virus after the test report came back negative,” Vijay Kumar says.

A few days later, he received a WhatsApp message from Deputy Inspector of Police (DIG) of Women Safety Wing, B Sumathi, that a Covid patient needed blood plasma.

“I did not think twice. I know the pain a Covid-19 patient goes through. Initially, I did not know I was donating plasma to a doctor. Later, I received information that the plasma I donated was to help a doctor recover. The doctor contracted the infection while saving more than 300 Covid-19 patients,” explains Vijay Kumar. The doctor is said to be recovering fast.