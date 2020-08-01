Bakrid celebrations to be a low-key affair in Telangana

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A one-of-a-kind Bakrid is on the cards for people of Hyderabad, with several mosque committees taking active measures to avoid devotees thronging their premises to offer prayers in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, mosques used to keep different timings for Eid prayers so that the Musallis (those who come for prayers) have myriad options for offering their prayers. In this way, those who may have missed out on the prayer at a certain mosque can readily go to another where the timing for the prayer is a little later.

However, a majority of mosques in Old City will begin their Eid prayers at 9 am uniformly to avoid large crowds. Speaking to Express, Syed Ibrahim, the Shujjaiah of Jama Masjid in Charminar — one of the oldest mosques in the city — said, “We will begin at 9 am, and so will other mosques in the vicinity to avoid a large number of people crowding the area.”

Ibrahim said that as per tradition, it was Mecca Masjid which used to do the Eid prayers first. “We used to keep our Eid prayer timing a little later than that of the Mecca Masjid, so that people who may have missed out on prayers can come here,” he said. Mecca Masjid has been closed off for prayers for the public due to the pandemic, and will remain closed on Eid-ul-Azha.

Meanwhile, mosques have disinfected their premises with sodium hypochlorite.Steps have also been taken to ensure that the aspect of Qurbanni or ritual animal sacrifice — where livestock is slaughtered — is carried out in a hygienic manner. Earlier, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) had organised Covid-19 testing for those from the Qureshi community (butchers) in view of the festival.

The GHMC has also said that they would distribute 4.55 lakh plastic bags among families for collection of animal waste. Around 400 vehicles, including 25 tonne and 10 tonne capacity tippers along with JCBs and bobcats, will be used to discard animal waste.

The city police have also made elaborate arrangements to ensure any flare ups. Pickets have also been posted at sensitive places as a preventive measures. In Old City, police will hover through the intricate bylanes with cycles to maintain law and order.