Collector suspends tainted tahsildar

ADILABAD: A day after a group of farmers stormed the Tahsildar’s Office in Chintamanapelly stating tahsildar Khaja Niyamouddin had taken bribes from them in return for pattas, Kumrambheem-Asifabad Collector Sandeep Kumar Jhaa issued orders for his suspension on Friday.

Niyamouddin, who was transferred to another mandal a few days ago, had allegedly collected money from as many as 14 farmers in return for issuing patta passbooks. He has been suspended on corruption charges, as per the Civil Services Act. After the farmers heard of his transfer, they staged a protest, demanding that he return their money. Later in the day, Niyamouddin arrived at the office and promised them that he would pay them back before August 18. He gave out handwritten assurances to each of the 14 complainants, from whom he had taken Rs 3 lakh in total.

The Anti corruption Bureau (ACB) officials visited the Tahsildar’s Office on Friday and collected details of the land records. They spent at least three hours in the office, investigating the matter.They also interviewed the complainant farmers regarding their lands and the amount of money Niyamouddin had accepted from them.