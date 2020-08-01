Containment policy as per Centre’s guidelines, Telangana government tells High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government told the High Court that the measures taken under the containment policy adopted and followed by it are in line with guidelines issued by the Central government to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government said that police have booked 35,308 cases against various persons for not wearing a mask in public, 1,211 cases for violation of social distancing norms and 82 cases for violation of guidelines on public gatherings. The names and category-wise bed occupancy details of 57 government and 54 private hospitals designated as Covid-19 hospitals has been incorporated in the media bulletin. All steps will be taken to strengthen measures for containment of the deadly virus.

In this regard, the government, represented by the Principal Secretary to Medical, Health and Family Welfare, recently filed a report before the court to deal with 15 PILs. The PILs seek directions from the State government to provide required medical equipment, medicines and trained staff to designated Covid-19 hospitals and to take steps to curtail spread of the virus, and against exorbitant charges being levied by private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment and related issues.

On Containment zones, the government said, the objective of cluster containment is to break the cycle of transmission and to decrease the morbidity and mortality due to the virus. Special teams have been formed to manage containment zones. A health care centre, i.e., 104 call centre with 85 telephone lines is equipped to receive complaints pertaining to Covid-19.

On July 28, the Court had directed the State government to ensure implementation of guidelines of ICMR in tackling the pandemic. The bench posted the matter to August 13 for further hearing.