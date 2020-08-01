Coronavirus: Telangana reports highest single-day spike of 2,083 cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded the highest single-day spike with 2,083 COVID-19 cases. These cases were found after 21,011 tests were conducted.

With this, Telangana's total caseload is now 64,786 cases.

The major contributors to this were districts like Rangareddy, Medchal, Karimnagar, Warangal Urban, Sangareddy and GHMC limits. While GHMC had 578 cases about the same as much as Friday, the others also ran cases in triple digits.

The death toll is now 530 deaths with 11 new reported deaths of which 53% are due to comorbidities.

In terms of bed availability, as per the latest data, 2381 bed are available in private hospitals and 6,082 in government hospitals.

Availability of beds: