STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Stilt-walking, a tribal tradition that Covid couldn’t stop

Tribal youth in villages take part in this and seek the blessings of their gods.

Published: 01st August 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: Though the Covid pandemic has left several communities in dire straits, preventing them from celebrating festivals, it seems as if the virus outbreak has in no way affected tribal traditions. A visit to any tribal village in Adilabad at this time of the year will prove that the spirit of mankind can withstand the toughest test.

Stilt-walking is celebrated in the tribal month of Pola by the Pardhan, Raj Gond and other tribes. Pola month coincides with Sravana Masam. Stilt-walking was initially a means of avoiding diseases during the monsoon but soon evolved into a tribal sport. What makes the stilt-walking festival fascinating this time round is that it is being celebrated despite the Covid pandemic.

Tribal youth in villages take part in this and seek the blessings of their gods. While stilt-walking is for men, women engage in swinging on cradles made from wooden logs.P Manik Rao, a resident of Shambuji Guda village tells Express that the local Adivasis, after offering prayers to the snake god on the occasion of Naga Panchami, start the stilt-walking races.

“We observe such traditions mainly for getting goods yields during the ongoing season,” Manik Rao said. “We also sing our traditional songs on the occasion. Age is no barrier for taking part in these traditions. We believe that such traditions are dear to our gods and by offering what they like, we seek the fulfilment of our dreams,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid tribal traditions
India Matters
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel rescued around 37 people in flood-hit Bhawanipur and Motihari districts of Bihar. (Photo| ANI)
Bihar Floods: Death toll touches 11, govt struggles to battle rising COVID19 cases
NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson K Kasturirangan speaks on 'Behind the making of the National Education Policy' at the 'ThinkEdu conclave 2020' (Photo| EPS/P Jawahar)
What is the National Education Policy: All you need to know
Gallery
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
While some majors like Real Madrid and Liverpool are yet to release their kit for the 2020-21 season, some like Chelsea have already tried it on the pitch while yet others including Barcelona and Juventus have published them for fans online. (Photos by Offcial handles of Arsenal, FCB and Juventus.)
Football kits 2020-21 revealed: Juventus to Arsenal, these 10 jersey designs are among Europe's best for coming season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp