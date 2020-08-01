Stilt-walking, a tribal tradition that Covid couldn’t stop

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Though the Covid pandemic has left several communities in dire straits, preventing them from celebrating festivals, it seems as if the virus outbreak has in no way affected tribal traditions. A visit to any tribal village in Adilabad at this time of the year will prove that the spirit of mankind can withstand the toughest test.

Stilt-walking is celebrated in the tribal month of Pola by the Pardhan, Raj Gond and other tribes. Pola month coincides with Sravana Masam. Stilt-walking was initially a means of avoiding diseases during the monsoon but soon evolved into a tribal sport. What makes the stilt-walking festival fascinating this time round is that it is being celebrated despite the Covid pandemic.

Tribal youth in villages take part in this and seek the blessings of their gods. While stilt-walking is for men, women engage in swinging on cradles made from wooden logs.P Manik Rao, a resident of Shambuji Guda village tells Express that the local Adivasis, after offering prayers to the snake god on the occasion of Naga Panchami, start the stilt-walking races.

“We observe such traditions mainly for getting goods yields during the ongoing season,” Manik Rao said. “We also sing our traditional songs on the occasion. Age is no barrier for taking part in these traditions. We believe that such traditions are dear to our gods and by offering what they like, we seek the fulfilment of our dreams,” he said.