Supplementary results for Inter second year declared

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the supplementary result for intermediate second-year students on Friday afternoon.

All the 1.5 lakh candidates, who had failed earlier, passed under the ‘compartmental pass’ category after addition of grace marks, as the government had cancelled the advanced supplementary exams for second-year students due to the pandemic. Students can check their result using their exam hall ticket number on the Board’s official website.

This year, a total of 3,74,492 second-year students appeared for the exams and 69.61 per cent cleared it. Whereas, for vocational courses, 37,139 candidates attended exams of which 61.28 per cent passed. Once the pandemic subsides, Intermediate first-year students would have to write the advanced supplementary exams.

Meanwhile, TSBIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel directed all the district and Intermediate education officers to nominate the best lecturers and subject experts to prepare digital content for 22 vocational courses offered by the Board.