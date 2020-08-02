STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC directs FSSAI to file counter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to inform it whether the Ethephon sachets that produce Ethelene gas in natural form can be used for ripening the fruits. When the Central government and the FSSAI has approved the use of these sachets, why the Ethephon is shown as insecticide?, the bench questioned and directed the FSSAI to file counter affidavit on the issue.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order recently in petitions filed by SGS International and Goldripe International private limited companies which complained that the police have been harassing them and have registered FIRs against them, despite approvals to sell Ethephon sachets.

The petitioner companies alleged that the police were interfering with their business activities by arresting purchasers and traders on the ground of using imported Ethephon (Ethylene gas) in the form of sachets for ripening fruits such as mango, banana and papaya. On earlier occasion, amicus curiae S Niranjan Reddy told the court that Ethylene is a safe option that could be used for ripening the fruits as calcium carbide is dangerous and cannot be used. After hearing the case, the bench directed the FSSAI to file its counter affidavit on the issue and posted the matter to August 14 for further hearing.

