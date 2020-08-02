Lab technician denied help by NIMS, dies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking case of apathy, a 53-year-old lab technician, Khursheed, who worked at the MGM Hospital in Warangal died to Covid-19 on Saturday night. What makes his death unfortunate is the fact that he was shunted between three hospitals. Initially diagnosed for Covid at MGM, he was given a letter of reference to be shifted to NIMS, which is the nodal hospital for treating medical staff.

“Two days ago he was shifted to NIMS, however, there they refused to admit him. From there he was advised to go to Gandhi Hospital, where again admission was denied. His family then brought him back to Warangal, where he breathed his last on Saturday night,” said Ravinder Manchala, State general secretary, TSGMLTA. Khursheed’s son alleged that at NIMS they were told the treatment facilities were only for doctors.