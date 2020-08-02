STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Once a lecturer, man in Telangana's Khammam district forced to sell corn after COVID lockdown

Pagidipalli Ramesh, who used to earn Rs 30,000 before the lockdown, is now forced to sell maize cobs on the roadside to support his family relying on a daily income of Rs 200 to Rs 400.

Published: 02nd August 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Pagidipalli Ramesh, a former college lecturer, sells cobs on the roadside in Madhira town on Saturday

Pagidipalli Ramesh, a former college lecturer, sells cobs on the roadside in Madhira town on Saturday. (Photo| EPS)

By Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The COVID-induced lockdown has pushed a 33-year-old lecturer and his family into poverty. Pagidipalli Ramesh, who used to earn Rs 30,000 before the lockdown, is now forced to sell maize cobs on the roadside to support his family.

Ramesh hails from Madhira town in Khammam, and has an MA and B.Ed in English literature. He had been working at Sri Chaitanya Junior College in Vijayawada up until March. After the imposition of the lockdown, the college fired 20 lecturers, including him. He returned to Madhira with his wife Nagamani and five-yearold child with little savings.

Subsequently, his wife Nagamani also lost her job. Ramesh’s father Vasantha Rao is a daily-wage labourer. The family did not own any property. Ramesh and Nagamani, therefore, contributed most to the family's income.

After he lost his job, Ramesh tried to conduct tuition classes for kids. However, nobody showed up due to the lockdown. The lecturer had EMIs and loans to pay. During his time in Vijayawada, he had purchased a bike, washing machine and a refrigerator on EMI.

With no income, he hasn’t been able to pay for them. Recently, the bike financiers seized the vehicle from him. Depressed and hapless, Ramesh decided to sell maize cobs on the roadside. He is out on the road from 9 am to 6 pm and earns Rs 200 to Rs 400 per day.

Speaking to Express, Ramesh said, "I have been a lecturer for 14 years. I’ve always had a happy life. But the lockdown shattered all my hopes and dreams. It even pushed me into depression. I am now leading a new life and I hope my business picks up." He further urged the government to offer him employment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Khammam district Telangana lockdown COVID19 Coronavirus Telangana corn seller
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp