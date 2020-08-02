‘Oppn parties trying to portray TRS as anti-Dalit’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS leaders on Saturday alleged that the Opposition parties were using propaganda against the TRS. Speaking to press persons here at Telangana Bhavan, Government Whips Balka Suman, Guvvala Balaraju and MS Prabhakar Rao alleged that the Opposition parties were trying to brand TRS as anti-Dalit.

The TRS government had been supporting the Dalits through various schemes. The Opposition was unable to digest the support TRS had been getting from the Dalits, they alleged. The Opposition parties were blaming the TRS for some stray and individual incidents, they said. They also said that the land of a Dalit in Gajwel was acquired in the past for the construction of the power sub-station. Now, the land was being used for Rythu Vedika. The farmer Narsimhulu had participated in the Bhoomi Puja, they said. TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy was talking about the Gajwel farmer issue without any evidence, the leaders said.