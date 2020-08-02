STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poor facilities force 10 COVID-19 patients to flee RIMS, official says they went home for Brakrid

According to sources, the authorities noticed that the patients were missing at around 9.30 pm and immediately began tracing them with the help of police and district medical staff. T

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Ten Covid-19 patients ran away from RIMS here last night, unable to continue in appalling conditions. They were tracked down and brought back to the facility on Sunday.

According to sources, the authorities noticed that the patients were missing at around 9.30 pm and immediately began tracing them with the help of police and district medical staff. They managed to contact two of them over mobile phones and managed to locate the remaining patients with their help.

According to sources, at the isolation wards were in deplorable conditions. The food served to the patients was of poor quality and the staff were not available for any help. Drinking water supply was unsatisfactory, not speak of sanitation status, the source said.

Recently a patient at the institution had posted a video on social media showing the kind of nightmare they have been going through, which became viral.

When contacted, RIMS director B Baliram Naik said that the patients did not run away but went home  for Bakrid festival. There was some communication gap between the patients and the medical staff which led to the impression gaining ground that they had fled the RIMS. "All of them are back," he said.
 

