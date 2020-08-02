‘SCCL hosps need more staff, meds’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Number of Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), however, the facilities in SCCL hospitals remain the same, alleged INTU secretary general B Janak Prasad. In a letter to the SCCL Director (PAW) on Saturday, Prasad said that the doctors and para-medical staff and patients ratio was not good, therefore medical attention and care was getting affected. Sufficient medicines too were not available, said Prasad in his letter requesting better facility