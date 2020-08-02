Telangana only agenda: IT Minsiter KT Rama Rao predicts 'sau saal' life for TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti will live on for 100 more years, as the party had its moorings in a strong muhurtam fixed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said TRS working president KT Rama Rao while addressing a gathering at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

He was speaking after handing over a cheque for Rs 16.11 crore to the United India Insurance Company towards the premium for the year 2020-21. This insurance cover would protect close to 60 lakh TRS members across the State.

He said so far the TRS party had paid Rs 47,65,93,880 towards the premium amount. He hinted that TRS president and Chief Minister was thinking of announcing some innovative programmes for party workers. Rama Rao said that TRS had emerged as strong political force in the country.

"The national parties may have their presence in other States and might have 100 agendas. But, TRS has only one agenda Telangana," he said while describing TRS as ‘Tiruguleni Raajakeeya Sakthi’.

He asked the MLAs to go to the doorsteps of party workers and handover the insurance cheques. Rama Rao said the 90 per cent of the construction works for party offices in district headquarters had been completed. He added that the inauguration of party offices and proposed training classes for party workers were postponed due to the COVID pandemic.

He said some of the district party offices would be inaugurated by Chief Minister before August 15. He also said that coordinators would be appointed in each district. Education Minister Satyavathi Rathod, TRS leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others were present.

Counter Congress, party workers told

IT and Industries Minister Rama Rao held another meeting with party general secretaries. He directed the leaders not to spare the Congress leaders. Respond to the Congress' allegations and issue counters locally, he said. He, however, wanted the party leaders to ingore the BJP