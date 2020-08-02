Telangana reports 1,891 new coronavirus cases, bulletin shares information on age, sex of patients 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as cases in Telangana rise up to 66,677, the pattern of men contracting COVID-19 more than women is still prevalent. According to the bulletin released on August 1, over 65.6 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state are male patients, while women constitute only 34.4 per cent. The pattern was similar even when the state had recorded only a few hundred cases.

The bulletin also included new information about the number of asymptomatic patients and the number of patients under home isolation. The state recorded 1,891 new cases on Saturday, along with 10 deaths taking the total number of cases to 66,677 and 540 deaths. According to the bulletin, 12,001 people are under home quarantine and 84 per cent of these people are asymptomatic.

The bulletin also recorded that the age group that is worst affected are males between the ages of 31-40, and constitute 17.7 of the per cent of the total cases. The least affected group is above the age of 81, comprising of only 0.8 per cent. However, the fatality for senior citizens might be much higher than the contracting rate.