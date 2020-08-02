Witch doctor hits woman as 'treatment' in Telangana's Mancherial district

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A sick woman's condition worsened after she was treated by a witch doctor at Kundaram village of Jaipur mandal in Mancherial district on Saturday. S Rajitha gave birth to a baby three months ago, and has been sick since then. She underwent treatment at a few hospitals, but did not recover. Her family thought that somebody had carried out black magic on her.

Rajitha’s uncle Ravi consulted a witch doctor, D Shyam, who began treatment by beating her on the cheeks multiple times. Unable to bear the pain, Rajitha lost consciousness and was taken to Karimnagar hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

ACP G Narender said Rajitha’s parents had lodged a complaint against her husband Segam Mallesh and his parents. Mallesh and his parents have been taken into custody and an enquiries are being conducted, Narender said.