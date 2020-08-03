AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams PM Modi over attack on Muslim man in Gurugram

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the incident of a Muslim man being attacked with a hammer and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on July 31. Videos of the incident went viral.

"PM greeted us for Eid with buzzwords like compassion, inclusion, etc. Yesterday his ideological foot soldiers hit Lukman with a HAMMER & forced him to say JSR. 'Lukman' means a man of wisdom. Hope PM can learn from him about what a ‘just harmonious society’ looks like," Owaisi tweeted. Lukman Khan was thrashed by cow vigilantes while he was supplying meat in Gurugram.