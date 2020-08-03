Don't stop COVID patients from entering their native places: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Stating that COVID-19 is not a curse, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Sunday, requested the citizens not to stop those infected by the virus from entering their native places. He further said that the affected persons should not be boycotted from the society and instead, confidence should be instilled among them.

The Minister made these statements while addressing the media after meeting the representatives of Maheshwaram Medical College management at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

On the occasion, the Maheshwaram Medical College representatives handed over 2,000 N95 masks and 500 PPE kits to Harish, for doctors and other medical staff working at various government hospitals in Sangareddy and Siddipet districts. The Minister thanked the medical college for their donation.

Kondapur Congress ZPTC joins TRS

In a major jolt to Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, Kondapur Congress ZPTC Padmavati Pandurangam, six village sarpanches and a few other local leaders of the grand-old party joined TRS in the presence of Harish at his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister pointed out that many Congress leaders are eagerly making a beeline to the pink party after noticing the developmental activities taken up by the State government.

Hinting that the exodus would continue, Harish said that the Congress leaders of Sadasivpet mandal have also expressed their will to join the pink fort.