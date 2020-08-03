STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Heavy rains likely, IMD issues 'orange alert' in Telangana

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued an orange alert in Telangana till August 4.

Published: 03rd August 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Evening sky looked splendid with red and orange clouds in Hyderabad on Sunday

Evening sky looked splendid with red and orange clouds in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued an orange alert in Telangana till August 4. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places across the State. However, a 'yellow warning' has also been sounded till August 6 as light to moderate rain is expected across the State.

In the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday, several districts in the State saw over 10 cm of rainfall. Pebbair in Wanaparthy registered 15.6 cm of rain, according to the automatic weather stations of Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS).  

The rain continued to pour in isolated places in the State throughout Sunday. Up until the evening, Mahbubabad registered 10.04 cm of rainfall. Moderate rainfall less than 5 cm was recorded across several districts.

However, Hyderabad observed a scattered drizzle of less than 5 mm in certain areas. From August 4 to 6, rainfall will continue in isolated regions because of upper air cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

According to meteorologists, the rainfall originates because of a 'shear zone' formed by opposing winds. It represents the level in the atmosphere where the monsoon is most active. "Thunderstorms are seen across the State due to this shear zone," an IMD meteorologist said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IMD Hyderabad rains Telangana rains
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp