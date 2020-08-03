Heavy rains likely, IMD issues 'orange alert' in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued an orange alert in Telangana till August 4. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places across the State. However, a 'yellow warning' has also been sounded till August 6 as light to moderate rain is expected across the State.

In the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday, several districts in the State saw over 10 cm of rainfall. Pebbair in Wanaparthy registered 15.6 cm of rain, according to the automatic weather stations of Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS).

The rain continued to pour in isolated places in the State throughout Sunday. Up until the evening, Mahbubabad registered 10.04 cm of rainfall. Moderate rainfall less than 5 cm was recorded across several districts.

However, Hyderabad observed a scattered drizzle of less than 5 mm in certain areas. From August 4 to 6, rainfall will continue in isolated regions because of upper air cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

According to meteorologists, the rainfall originates because of a 'shear zone' formed by opposing winds. It represents the level in the atmosphere where the monsoon is most active. "Thunderstorms are seen across the State due to this shear zone," an IMD meteorologist said.