Rainwater enters AMC ward, causes flooding at Warangal's MGM Hospital in Telangana

By Express News Service

WArANGAL: Rain water has entered AMC ward of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) hospital in Warangal, the largest state-run hospital in North Telangana. The staff and patients were seen walking through the waterlogged corridors of the hospital.

On Sunday night, the hospital premises were flooded after rainwater entered the AMC ward, located on the ground floor, causing inconvenience to patients and healthcare staff. The attendants of the patients tried to adjust on the beds with staff struggling to pump out the water.

According to the information, rain water entered the water as there was a leak in the roof in AMC ward in the hospital. In every monsoon, rain water enters in the wards, but no renovation work have been taken up by MGM Hospital authorities. The situation has exacerbated after the after resignation of superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao.

Speaking to Express, MGM Hospital, Incharge Superintendent Dr Venkateshwar Rao said that sanitation teams are clearing the water in AMC ward. With the heavy rain on late Sunday night, water entered the ward. We will inspect the wards with engineer and sort out the problem, said Rao.