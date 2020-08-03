Rush for Vanabhojanam in Warangal (Urban) district to affect battle against COVID-19

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

WARANGAL: Though the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading like wildfire in Warangal (Urban) district, pushing it to emerge as a major red zone in the State, it seems as if the citizens don’t give two hoots to the prevailing situation.

With the commencement of Sravana Masam, the people have started travelling to rural areas in the district to take part in Vanabhojanam (community lunch). It maybe recalled that the district had reported as many as 138 Covid cases on just Sunday, setting the alarm bells ringing in Warangal (Urban).

According to sources, though the urban areas have taken all necessary precautions to contain the spread of the virus, the rural areas in both Warangal Urban and Rural districts lag behind due to the negligence of gram panchayat authorities, as a result of which people continue to make a beeline for the village areas for Sravana Masa Vanabhojanam.

When Express inquired about this, it was found that the rural areas in the district were not free from COVID-19 and that many cases were going unrecognised or unnoticed due to lack of surveillance. It is learnt that despite receiving warnings from authorities concerned regarding a possible surge in cases in the rural areas, the panchayat authorities continue to turn a blind eye to this and allow entry of outsiders to their limits for the community lunch.

As a result of this, people who had been thinking that they were in a safe zone, have suddenly started feeling the pressure after a few healthcare professionals opined that Warangal Urban and Rural districts are yet to witness the worst and that both the districts have started becoming hotbeds for the virus.

According to sources, both the Warangal districts are conducting very less number of tests when compared to the national testing rate, which has become a cause for concern.

Speaking to Express, a doctor at a local Primary Health Centre (PHC), who wished to remain anonymous, said that the situation is alarming in the district. "Warangal (Urban) district has already started reporting over a 100 cases daily. Even in such a situation, despite multiple warnings, the people continue to make a beeline to the rural areas, in large numbers, to take part in the Vanabhojanam as part of the ongoing Sravana Masam festivities. During such occasions, people are likely to flout COVID-19 regulations and social distancing could easily go for a toss. In such a situation, the medical staff won’t be able to trace the contacts. It is a difficult time, we should take care of ourselves," the doctor said.

He also urged the Warangal (Urban) administration to issue strict orders to this regard and increase vigil on mass gatherings in villages in the district. "If any person is found flouting norms, action has to be taken against the respective sarpanches and panchayat secretaries as well," he added.