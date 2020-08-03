STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rush for Vanabhojanam in Warangal (Urban) district to affect battle against COVID-19

Thanks to the apathy of officials in rural areas, people continue to make a beeline for villages for the Sravana Masa community lunch.

Published: 03rd August 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Women head to rural areas on foot for Vanabhojanam, at Bheemadevarpalle in Warangal (Urban) district on Sunday

Women head to rural areas on foot for Vanabhojanam, at Bheemadevarpalle in Warangal (Urban) district on Sunday. (File photo| EPS)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: Though the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading like wildfire in Warangal (Urban) district, pushing it to emerge as a major red zone in the State, it seems as if the citizens don’t give two hoots to the prevailing situation.

With the commencement of Sravana Masam, the people have started travelling to rural areas in the district to take part in Vanabhojanam (community lunch). It maybe recalled that the district had reported as many as 138 Covid cases on just Sunday, setting the alarm bells ringing in Warangal (Urban).

According to sources, though the urban areas have taken all necessary precautions to contain the spread of the virus, the rural areas in both Warangal Urban and Rural districts lag behind due to the negligence of gram panchayat authorities, as a result of which people continue to make a beeline for the village areas for Sravana Masa Vanabhojanam.

When Express inquired about this, it was found that the rural areas in the district were not free from COVID-19 and that many cases were going unrecognised or unnoticed due to lack of surveillance. It is learnt that despite receiving warnings from authorities concerned regarding a possible surge in cases in the rural areas, the panchayat authorities continue to turn a blind eye to this and allow entry of outsiders to their limits for the community lunch.

As a result of this, people who had been thinking that they were in a safe zone, have suddenly started feeling the pressure after a few healthcare professionals opined that Warangal Urban and Rural districts are yet to witness the worst and that both the districts have started becoming hotbeds for the virus.

According to sources, both the Warangal districts are conducting very less number of tests when compared to the national testing rate, which has become a cause for concern.

Speaking to Express, a doctor at a local Primary Health Centre (PHC), who wished to remain anonymous, said that the situation is alarming in the district. "Warangal (Urban) district has already started reporting over a 100 cases daily. Even in such a situation, despite multiple warnings, the people continue to make a beeline to the rural areas, in large numbers, to take part in the Vanabhojanam as part of the ongoing Sravana Masam festivities. During such occasions, people are likely to flout COVID-19 regulations and social distancing could easily go for a toss. In such a situation, the medical staff won’t be able to trace the contacts. It is a difficult time, we should take care of ourselves," the doctor said.

He also urged the Warangal (Urban) administration to issue strict orders to this regard and increase vigil on mass gatherings in villages in the district. "If any person is found flouting norms, action has to be taken against the respective sarpanches and panchayat secretaries as well," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Warangal Urban district COVID19 Coronavirus Vanabhojanam Social distancing Telangana community lunch
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp