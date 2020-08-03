STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana State Pollution Control Board rejects study on air pollution reducing lifespan 

A recent report by the Energy Policy Institute at The University of Chicago (EPIC) stated that if Telangana were to comply with WHO’s air quality standard, its people could live around 3.1 years longe

Published: 03rd August 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Air pollution

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after a study revealed that air pollution has shortened the average life expectancy of nearly 36 million residents of Telangana by 3.1 years, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) officials have rejected the study.

A recent report by the Energy Policy Institute at The University of Chicago (EPIC) stated that if Telangana were to comply with WHO’s air quality standard, its people could live around 3.1 years longer.

Speaking to Express, an official from the TSPCB’s Air Pollution Department, on the conditions of anonymity, said, "There are multiple studies that have multiple claims. To understand the actual implications of the air pollution in our country, we have to only rely on government studies. The claim of reduction in average life expectancy is not completely true. High levels of air pollutants might have implications on people who have health issues."

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, a safe limit for an annual average for particulate matter (PM2.5) in India set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is 40ug/m3, against the international safe limit of 10ug/m3.

In 2019, the Centre had launched the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) intending to reduce particulate pollution by 20-30 per cent relative to 2017 levels by 2024. However, the report added that if NCAP’s goals were achieved, it would lead to remarkable health improvements.

According to a recent study, if only the State were to adhere to 25 per cent, the midpoint of the NCAP’s target, it would increase the life expectancy of the State’s citizen by 1.1 years.

Regarding this, the official said, "During the complete lockdown in the country when the pollution levels were lowest and were under our national permissible limits, at that time as well, we were still above the international air pollution levels. It is due to different climate and geography. Every country has its own scientifically designed standards," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TSPCB The University of Chicago WHO Telangana air pollution
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp