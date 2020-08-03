Telangana: Three Maoist couriers land in Mahabubabad police net

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Mahabubabad police arrested three Maoist couriers in Dubbagudem village on Sunday. The police recovered several rounds of bullets from the arrested persons, identified as Bandi Sudhakar, Kalthi Sammaiah and Poleboina Saraiah.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) N Koti Reddy said that police teams apprehended the trio based on reliable inputs. "We received intel claiming the couriers were planning to create unrest in the region as part of the ongoing Martyrs' Week,"he said.

The SP added that the police unearthed 414 rounds of ammunition from a dumpster by the Ramaram-Ponugindla road. It had included live rounds of .30-06 cartridge and SLR arms. The SP added that all three couriers have a record of assisting the outlawed group over the years.