TRS MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, wife test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

KARIMANGAR: TRS leader and MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.Rao, along with his wife Varsha, underwent a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) at the Sapathagiri Colony Urban Health Centre.

He had actively participated in the Haritha Haram programmes, and the daily water supply scheme and IT tower inauguration along with Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao.

According to official reports, around 75 cases of the novel Coronavirus were reported in Karimnagar. Despite the pandemic tightening its grip on Telangana, women were seen thronging rakhi and sweet shops on the eve of Rakshabandhan. Many were even spotted in crowded markets without wearing face masks.