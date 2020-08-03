STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Work of gram panchayats stalled as Telangana government delays Rs 10 lakh-worth incentives

Earlier, post the elections held in 2014, government had announced incentives of Rs  5 lakh for unanimous elections, and the funds were sanctioned in 2017.

Published: 03rd August 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Errabelli Dayakar Rao

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: The State government has failed to sanction incentive amounts of Rs  10 lakh to gram panchayats which are elected unanimously. A total of 114 gram panchayats in Nalgonda district have elected their sarpanches unanimously in elections held oneand- a-half months ago.

Political leaders and elders of villages had come together and made efforts to enable unanimous election of sarpanches, which had helped the gram panchayats become eligible for government incentives. But no such incentives have been released till date.

Earlier, post the elections held in 2014, government had announced incentives of Rs  5 lakh for unanimous elections, and the funds were sanctioned in 2017. In the 2019 elections too the government announced incentives of Rs  10 lakh.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tax collections are not being done in villages, which has adversely affected the development of gram panchayats, especially sanitation- related works. If State government releases the sanctioned incentives, the panchayaths can be developed and necessary amenities can be provided to villagers. Keeping this in mind, the gram panchayat sarpanches are requesting the government to sanction the release of incentives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nalgonda district Telangana panchayat panchayat works Telangana panchayat works
India Matters
A view of deserted roads near Dharavi during the lockdown. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities need to follow Dharavi model to fight COVID: Epidemiologist Dr Giridhara R Babu
People affected by the coronavirus economic downturn line up to receive food parcels in Pretoria, South Africa. (File | AP)
Expect lengthy pandemic: WHO
Madhya Pradesh High Court (Photo | PTI)
Celebrate Rakhi, promise to protect complainant: MP HC's bail conditions for man who molested neighbour
Dr Madhu, making and mailing rakhie for corona warriors in Rohtas.(Photo| EPS)
Women in Bihar make hundreds of rakhis to honour COVID warriors on Raksha Bandhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Relatives of a hooch tragedy victim get emotional in Tarn Taran on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Over 100 people die due to consumption of spurious liquor
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Will recover and be back soon: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on COVID19
Gallery
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp