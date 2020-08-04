STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
40 Telugu candidates shine in UPSC Civil Services exam

The written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2019, was conducted in September and the interviews were held between February and August

Published: 04th August 2020 03:48 PM

Katta Ravi Teja of Himayat Nagar (L), B Rahul of Narayanpet district and IPS-trainee Dhatri Reddy

Katta Ravi Teja of Himayat Nagar (L), B Rahul of Narayanpet district and IPS-trainee Dhatri Reddy have topped the exams from Telangana. (photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forty candidates from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh aced the Civil Services examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the results of which were published on Tuesday.

They were among a total of 829 candidates across the country who made the cut to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), Group A and Group B services. The written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 was held in September and the interviews for personality tests in February and August.

Toppers from Telangana included P Dharitri Reddy (AIR 46), Pankaj (56), Katta Ravi Teja (76), Sathya Sai Karthik (103), and Makarandu Manda (110). Aishwarya, daughter of Colonel Ajay Kumar, cleared the exam in the first attempt with AIR 93. Nationwide toppers included Pradeep Singh who secured with Rank No: 1 followed by Jatin Kishore (2), and Pratibha Verma (3).

Teacher and constable's sons shine bright

Makarandu Manda, son of a schoolteacher (Nirmala Suresh) from Siddipet, B Rahul, son of a physical education teacher (B Narsingh) from Narayanpet district and D Vinay Kanth, son of a police constable (D Srinivas) from Siddipet have secured ranks in UPSC CSE, 2019.  

Makarandu cracked the exam in his first attempt and secured All India Rank 110. While he hails from Bhumuni Mallareddy village of Mustabad mandal in Sircilla district, he was living in Siddipet. "My dedication and hard work and staying motivated throughout helped me clear the UPSC," he said.          

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Harish Rao tweeted a picture of Makarandu and congratulated him for cracking the Civil Services Exam. B Rahul, who secured All India Rank 272, studied in a small school in Narayanpet.

He says encouragement from his parents and friends was a major driving force for his success. "One must remain positive and have faith. Then, nothing will seem impossible. Time management, proper planning and dedication are  also needed," says Rahul. 

Police constable D Srinivas, father of D Vinay Kanth who secured All India Rank 516, says, "Vinay lost his mother at the age of 13. Despite all these hardships, today my heart soars with pride because of his achievement."

