All government departments in Telangana to have e-office by August 15

The e-office, which was launched initially in six departments two weeks ago, will be adopted by all offices in the State by August 15.

Published: 04th August 2020

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar launched e-office portals in eight Secretariat departments and two Head of Departments at BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar launched e-office portals in eight Secretariat departments and two Head of Departments at BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping in line with the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to improve efficiency and effectiveness of government responses, e-office was introduced in eight departments of Secretariat and at two HoDs in BRKR Bhavan on Monday by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The e-office, which was launched initially in six departments two weeks ago, will be adopted by all offices in the State by August 15. The Chief Secretary said e-office enabled officials to establish transparency, accountability and reduced delays. He added that it provided ability to work from anywhere and improved the efficiency of administration.

The Chief Secretary launched e-office in Health and Family Welfare, Planning, Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, BC Welfare, SC Development, Minority Welfare, Tribal Welfare and Home Department in Secretariat, and also for HoDs of Pollution Control Board and Commissioner of Agriculture.

He said 15 departments in the Secretariat were yet to implement e-office system.  He directed the officials to complete the implementation in seven days. Labour Department Special Chief Secretary Rani Kumudini, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Home Principal Secretary Ravi Gupta, Finance Special Secretary Ronald Rose, and other officials participated in the meeting.

