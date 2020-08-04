All government departments in Telangana to have e-office by August 15

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Keeping in line with the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to improve efficiency and effectiveness of government responses, e-office was introduced in eight departments of Secretariat and at two HoDs in BRKR Bhavan on Monday by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The e-office, which was launched initially in six departments two weeks ago, will be adopted by all offices in the State by August 15. The Chief Secretary said e-office enabled officials to establish transparency, accountability and reduced delays. He added that it provided ability to work from anywhere and improved the efficiency of administration.

The Chief Secretary launched e-office in Health and Family Welfare, Planning, Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, BC Welfare, SC Development, Minority Welfare, Tribal Welfare and Home Department in Secretariat, and also for HoDs of Pollution Control Board and Commissioner of Agriculture.

He said 15 departments in the Secretariat were yet to implement e-office system. He directed the officials to complete the implementation in seven days. Labour Department Special Chief Secretary Rani Kumudini, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Home Principal Secretary Ravi Gupta, Finance Special Secretary Ronald Rose, and other officials participated in the meeting.