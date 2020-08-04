STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Citizens wait longer for COVID-19 test as politicians get priority in Telangana's Mahbubnagar

Mistakes are being made in calculation of the number of positive cases due to lack of coordination between the Health Department officials and field-level staff.

People stand in queue without social distance to get COVID-19 tests at a fever hospital

Representational image (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Citizens of Mahbubnagar are made to wait for long to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at the district general hospital. In many cases, politicians and those who come with a recommendation from an official are given preference for testing. This is especially inconvenient for those who come from far to the hospital.

Officials too are facing many issues in collection of details. Mistakes are being made in calculation of the number of positive cases due to lack of coordination between the Health Department officials and field-level staff.

Those who test positive don’t get registered with the Health Department until two days after their test. For those who get tested in private labs, while they get the test results soon enough as the lab managers inform them, there is a delay in the information being sent to the local medical officer.

Then there is a further delay in the information passing on from the local officer to the district officer. A total of 923 positive cases have been registered in the district so far.

District General Hospital Superintendent Dr Ramakishan told Express that hospital staff was giving priority in testing to those whose condition was bad, and all the staff were working as per ICMR's directions.

