STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: India testing much less than countries that have done well, says WHO's Dr Soumya Swaminathan

"Every public health department must set some benchmarks on how many tests need to be conducted per lakh or per million,” said Dr Soumya in conversation with Telangana minister KT Rama Rao

Published: 04th August 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

World Health Organisation's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

World Health Organisation's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing on the need for more COVID-19 tests, Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, World Health Organization (WHO), said on Tuesday that India, on the whole, was testing much less than other countries. She was in conversation with Telangana IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao in a webinar on “The Vaccine Race”.

Speaking at the event, Dr Soumya pointed out that an ideal Test Positivity Rate (the percentage of people who test positive for Covid-19 out of the total tests conducted) must be below 5 per cent. If this figure increases, it means that testing is not being done adequately.

“India, on the whole, is testing much less than some countries that have done well like Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and USA. Every public health department must set some benchmarks on how many tests need to be conducted per lakh or per million,” said Dr Soumya.

READ| Sun Pharma launches Favipiravir in India at Rs 35 per tablet

She further noted that testing has to be extensive especially in cities with a dense population where transmission is higher, while for rural areas an ILI-SARI surveillance method could be done. “In rural areas, constant surveillance can be done for anyone with ILI and SARI symptoms. But for cities, the way ahead is to test,” she said.

While Minister KTR raised the most pertinent question in the minds of the public on how long we may have to live with the virus, as some recent comments from the WHO noted that a vaccine may never come, Dr Soumya noted that going forward, irrespective of the vaccine race, governments will have to keep monitoring 8-10 indicators of sound public health.

“The virus can be controlled with efforts at the government, community and individual level. After testing, it has to be followed by isolation, contact tracking, taking care of those found to be positive by checking for their oxygen levels etc,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 test WHO Dr Soumya Swaminathan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp