Ex-CPM MLA from Telangana Sunnam Rajaiah dies of COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three-time MLA and CPM state secretariat member Sunnam Rajaiah known for his simplicity and unwavering commitment to the cause of the people's issues, died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vijaywada shortly after last midnight. He was 59.

Rajaiah, who was not keeping well for quite some time, tested positive for COVID-19, and for better treatment he was taken to Vijayawada. He was suffering from diabetes and had two stents implanted in the past following complications in heart condition.

Rajaiah was living in Sunnamvarigudem in Vararamachandrapuram Mandal in East Godavari District and was not well for the last 20 days. The family members had thought he was suffering from malaria but only yesterday it became known that he had contracted COVID-19.

His two sons and son-in-law too are suffering from coronavirus. Rajaiah was elected to AP Assembly 1999 and 2004 before the bifurcation of the state and again to Telangana Assembly in 2014 from Bhadrachalam as CPM candidate.

An unassuming leader, he was darling of the tribals whom he represented in the Assembly. He was always in the forefront, focussing on the problems faced by the tribals, in the Assembly. He is known for his untiring struggle for justice to the tribals.

Learning about his demise, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao mourned his death and recalled his services to the tribals. He conveyed his condolence to his family members. CPM leader YV Rao said he was shocked to learn about Rajaiah's death. He said that the former MLA had never hesitated to go any extent to serve the tribals.