Forcing COVID-19 patients out of homes will attract legal action: Telangana minister T Harish Rao

Rao said that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is working tirelessly for the cause.

Published: 04th August 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 11:10 AM

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Appealing to people to not discriminate against COVID-19 patients, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Monday warned those forcing patients to vacate their homes and villages of legal action. He was speaking after inaugurating the JITO Covid Care Centre at Begumpet.

The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Hyderabad Chapter, in association with Mahavir Hospital and Research Centre, has converted the Hotel Manasarovar The Fern at Chiraan Fort Club in Begumpet into JITO Covid Care Centre.

The Centre, with over 100 beds, will provide services like isolation as well as treatment for asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms. Thanking the JITO for coming up with such an initiative, Harish Rao said: "The government, under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is working tirelessly for the cause."

Appealing to the citizens to unite in the fight against the pandemic, he said: "You are safe only when the entire society is safe. Hence, if anyone contracts the virus, we should fight together against the disease and not against the person."

