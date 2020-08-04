Telangana: 10 held for cow slaughter in Warangal district

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Hasanparthy police on Monday arrested 10 persons on charges of slaughtering cattle and selling beef. Knives and axes used in butchering the cows and oxen, two trucks and two motorcycles were also seized from the accused.

The arrested have been identified as Shaik Chinnalal alias Akbar, Shaik Kareem, Shaik Pedda Rasool, Shaik Bhasha, Shaik Goremiya, Sayyad Bade Saab of Arvapally village of Hasanparthy mandal in Warangal Urban district, and Bhadraiah and Uppu Rajender of Mulugu district and Sayyad Muslehuddin and MD Sayyad of Warangal city.

Disclosing the details at a press conference here on Monday, Kazipet In-charge ACP Jithender Reddy said that Shaik Chinnalal and Shaik Kareem, the main accused, had planned to earn money by selling beef on the occasion of the Eid-Al-Udha.

“On receiving information about beef being sold, police raided the place where they had butchered the cattle and took them into custody. They have confessed to the crime,” the ACP said. The police have booked a case under ‘The Telangana Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act- 1977’.