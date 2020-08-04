STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana doctors discuss stress on grouping of COVID-19 cases, early detection

It was stressed to have a common medical and treatment protocol for COVID-19 throughout the State to ensure best services for all patients.

Published: 04th August 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Superintendents of major government hospitals, which are involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Telangana, held a video conference with specialists and senior doctors, including Dr Vijay Eldandi from the USA, on better patient care and management techniques on Monday.

One of highlights of the discussion was to group patients under various categories depending on the severity of infection and early administration of steroids to help manage the disease better. The video conference was held to bring in best practices from across the world to Telangana to tackle the mortality rate better.

In the meeting, it was stressed to have a common medical and treatment protocol for COVID-19 throughout the State to ensure best services for all patients.The doctors from various specialities and infectious diseases specifically discussed their findings. One of the points agreed upon was that administration of Azithromycin and Hydroxychloroquine did not specifically have any impact on reducing the viral load.

The doctors also stressed on usage of steroids for treatment to reduce the inflammation that arises after getting infected with coronavirus. There was also a discussion on protocols to be followed for cardiac patients.

The division of mild, moderate, and severe cases, early on to reduce deaths was also explained by experts to improve patient care. Experts laid stress on identifying and helping not just severe category, but mild to moderate patients, who also have comorbidities so that their conditions can be monitored through the course of recovery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Telangana COVID meeting
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp