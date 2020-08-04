Telugu candidates shine in UPSC Civil Services exam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scores of Telugu candidates have cleared the Civil Services Exam, the results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

Among the 829 candidates selected to various civil services, 25-year-old Katta Ravi Teja, a native of Khammam district in Telangana secured All India Rank (AIR) 77. In his first attempt, he had secured AIR 349.

Other high-ranking Telangana candidates are MV Satya Sai Karthik (130), K Prem Sagar (170), K Lakshmi Pavana Gaytri (427), K Karthik (428), N Rashmita Rao (534) and K Shashikanth (746). Candidates got selected to work for the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other central services.

The written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2019, was conducted in September and the interviews were held between February and August. The updates on top rankers may vary as information about other Telangana candidates is awaited.