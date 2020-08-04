With less tests, Telangana reports 1286 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Tuesday reported 1286 cases of COVID-19 taking the over all caseload to 68,946 cases. These positive cases arrived from 13,787 tests done, which is lower than the usual number of tests being done daily in the state.

This is the second day in a row when cases and tests dipped. Infact owing to this, the cases detected also lowered in districts which previously were showing highest spikes daily. While only 391 cases were detected in GHMC limits, Rangareddy and Medchal districts reported 121 and 72 cases respectively. Karimnagar reported 101 and Warangal Urban reported 63 cases.

As per the medical bulletin, 5907 beds are available in Government medical facilities for both isolation and admission of moderate to severe cases. In private facility, there are 2509 beds available for the day. However the beds in one of the major hospitals of Telangana, MGM Warangal have completely run out as the bulletin mentioned zero-bed availability. In private hospitals in Warangal merely 24 beds are available.

The number of reported deaths however continued to be in double digits with 12 in the last 24 hours. The death toll is now 563.