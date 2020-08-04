STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

With less tests, Telangana reports 1286 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths

While only 391 cases were detected in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts reported 121 and 72 cases respectively.

Published: 04th August 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

People stand in queue without social distance to get COVID-19 tests at a fever hospital in Hyderabad

People stand in queue without social distance to get COVID-19 tests at a fever hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Tuesday reported 1286 cases of COVID-19 taking the over all caseload to 68,946 cases. These positive cases arrived from 13,787 tests done, which is lower than the usual number of tests being done daily in the state.

This is the second day in a row when cases and tests dipped. Infact owing to this, the cases detected also lowered in districts which previously were showing highest spikes daily. While only 391 cases were detected in GHMC limits, Rangareddy and Medchal districts reported 121 and 72 cases respectively. Karimnagar reported 101 and Warangal Urban reported 63 cases.

As per the medical bulletin, 5907 beds are available in Government medical facilities for both isolation and admission of moderate to severe cases. In private facility, there are 2509 beds available for the day. However the beds in one of the major hospitals of Telangana, MGM Warangal have completely run out as the bulletin mentioned zero-bed availability.  In private hospitals in Warangal merely 24 beds are available.

The number of reported deaths however continued to be in double digits with 12 in the last 24 hours. The death toll is now 563.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Telangana covid cases Telangana corona tests
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Most private schools in TN already teaching 3 languages to students
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Serum Institute gets nod for Oxford vaccine Phase 2, 3 trial
Top cancer doctors may have found reason for India's intriguingly low COVID-19 mortality
Tribals block the entrance to their hamlet near Hunsur  | Express
Coronavirus doesn’t dare enter these tribal hamlets in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Preparations ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Pti
Bhumi Pujan: Emotional Ayodhya gets ready for a new beginning
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains, landslide halt Mumbai; cause water-logging and traffic jam
Gallery
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
India's talismanic skipper, who has been iconic in the recent rise of football's popularity in the subcontinent, turns 36 today. The Bengaluru FC spearhead scaled heights that no other Indian footballer could dream of over a career lasting more than 15 ye
O Captain my Captain!: Seven facts about birthday boy Sunil Chhetri that make every Indian proud
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp