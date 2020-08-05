STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh GOs will affect projects in Krishna river basin: Congress to Telangana government

He found fault with KCR for calling a Cabinet meeting, when the Central government had called for an apex council meeting on August 5 on Krishna river water.

Published: 05th August 2020

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with Krishna Nadi Jalala Parirakshana Committee Convener T Ram Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday, wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to intervene and to take necessary action to stop the works sanctioned under the GO 203 and GO 388 by Andhra Pradesh government, which are illegal and against the water laws as the water is taken outside the Krishna basin to the Pennar basin and against the interest of the people of Telangana.

“If this is not prevented, all irrigation projects under Krishna Basin will be adversely affected. The drinking water to Hyderabad will also be adversely affected,” he stated and asked the CM to oppose the move of AP government in the meeting called by Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and also file a case in the Supreme Court immediately to scrap the AP government issued GOs.

He said if the AP government goes ahead with expansion of Pothireddypadu scheme from 44,000 cusecs per day to 80,000 cusecs per day, and builds the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme at Sangameshwar to draw 3 tmc ft per day, the farmers of South Telangana would lose approximately 6.3 tmc ft of Krishna water per day which was now flowing through natural gravity and free of cost into Telangana.

Despite the two letters written by Krishna River Board Chairman Paramesam, the AP government without a reply have already called for tenders for construction of irrigation projects on the Krishna River, he said. He found fault with KCR for calling a Cabinet meeting, when the Central government had called for an apex council meeting on August 5 on Krishna river water.

