Congress leaders in Telangana to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan over Dalit issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress party leaders will meet the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and take up the issue of Dalits in the State, said the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday, he said that Dalits in the State were living in a pitiable condition and had been facing atrocities right from Sircilla to the latest Rajapur village case in Gajwel constituency.

Talking about COVID, he said cases were increasing in the State due to the negligence of the government and demanded that quarantine centres be set up in mandal headquarters as well in villages.