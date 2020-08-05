STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmer killed for driving tractor into boundary wall

Early the next morning, when Balu Naik was returning from Kothaguda Market after purchasing vegetables, the owners of the land stopped him to enquire about the boundary wall.

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: A minor dispute over a boundary wall, separating two agricultural fields, spiralled out of control on Tuesday, with the brutal murder of a 50-year-old man at Routhugudem thanda.Six persons attacked and killed Balu Naik in broad daylight. In retaliation, his family members torched their houses and vehicles.

It all began on Monday evening, when Naik was ploughing his field on his tractor. He accidentally rammed the tractor into the boundary wall, which separated his field from that of his neighbours. The field belonged to A Babulal, A Hathiram, A Chandu, A Mohan, B Somulu and A Chiriya.

Early the next morning, when Balu Naik was returning from Kothaguda Market after purchasing vegetables, the owners of the land stopped him to enquire about the boundary wall. A heated argument ensued, and soon, they began attacking Naik. He was severely injured and the locals rushed him to a government hospital. He died on the way to a hospital due to a head injury. On learning about his death and the events leading to it, Naik’s family torched the houses and tractors of Babulal and Hathiram.

